Pete Burt returns to Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles (IHL), a not-for-profit charitable trust whose work provides leisure and cultural services in Selby and Tadcaster.

The trust promotes the idea that everyone can live a happier and healthier lifestyle by challenging themselves to get active and creative.

Highlights of their work in Selby include free healthy brain sessions, help in reducing obesity via a free weight-loss and nutrition programme, and an over-subscribed ‘couch to 5km’ run in partnership with Selby Striders running club and free yoga sessions.

We're so pleased to be working in partnership with Selby Striders to support more people in starting to, or getting back to running! Read all about it https://t.co/lUtcFAffEA — Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles (@ihluk_) July 20, 2023

There are also community book clubs in Selby and Tadcaster and a ‘mile a day’ programme to promote physical and mental benefits, both in partnership with local projects and initiatives.

Mr Burt retired in June 2021 following 17 years in the charitable trust sector, six of those spent as managing director of Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles.

He said: “The charitable trust sector faces significant challenges from increased energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis.

“But this is a sector that puts the community at the heart of what it delivers, putting purpose above profit and supporting everybody to be more physically and creatively active.

“I’m looking forward to working with our other wonderful trustees to support IHL to play an active part as a preventative health service, showcasing why the charitable trust model can play a key role in supporting NHS professionals through new rehabilitation, prehabilitation and preventative wellbeing services.”

Tailored wellbeing programmes and investment into the company’s leisure offer were hallmarks of Mr Burt’s role as MD, as well as steering the charity through the pandemic.

Mr Burt replaces Darren Wood, who will remain on the board of trustees.