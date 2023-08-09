Reuben, who was just 18 when he won last November, works for Tockwith-based Vanguard Heating.

He is also Plumbing and Heating Apprentice at York College.

Receiving the award for his excellent customer service, Reuben wowed the audience at York Race Course by stressing how he loved helping people.

“It’s how I am,” he told the 600 at the awards ceremony.

Vanguard Heating, who are planning to enter Reuben again in the 2023 awards, says his confidence has improved immensely.

A spokesman said: “Gaining recognition through the award has given him the extra push to continue with his career progression and as such is definitely finding the industry rewarding.

“Speaking to so many people at the awards helped his people skills and therefore our customers have benefitted.”

He added: “As a company we believe that the way forward is apprenticeships. Investing and developing in the plumbing and heating engineers of the future. So much so we have just taken on our second apprentice in July this year.



Reuben responded: “Winning the apprentice of the year award was a massive boost to my confidence which has led to an increase in the speed at which I work and my overall abilities.

“In addition to that, the opportunity to talk in front of 600 people vastly increased my public speaking ability.”

He added: “Overall, it was a great experience, so if you have an apprentice who you believe has what it takes, I would definitely recommend nominating them.”

The apprentice of the year category is this year being sponsored by the Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York.

The company’s 1988 Trust Education and Charity Executive, Rebecca Francis, said: “Recognition in a very competitive arena, especially by other businesses is a strong testament of standards, quality and performance; all key watch words of a successful enterprise.”

Rebecca continued: “The Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York is a Guild founded in the 14th century.

“Today the Company, as well as maintaining and improving its Hall for the education and enjoyment of the public and as an important place for business, is an active force in the economic development of the City of York and its surrounds.

“It seeks to identify, encourage and inspire young entrepreneurs as well as fulfilling its charitable objectives through its two charitable trusts.”

Rebecca added: “The Merchant Adventurers have been supporting and encouraging trade and business in York for over 650 years. Our sponsorship of the Apprentice of the Year Award brings this support into modern times and we are delighted to support the business awards.”

To enter, click on the link here: https://www.yorkpress.co.uk/business/awards/introduction/