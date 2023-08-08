North Yorkshire Police officers said five vehicles have been damaged in the St Marygate/Cathedral car park in Ripon at various times of night between Tuesday August 1 and Monday August 7.

Officers said a further eight vehicles have also been damaged in the Ripon area - and they are working to establish if the incidents are linked.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help with the investigation. In particular officers are appealing for witnesses to any incidents and anyone who has relevant CCTV, dash cam footage or information to come forward.

PC Elliott Chamberlin, from the Ripon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We recognise that this spate of criminal damage is causing concern for local residents in Ripon and we’re working hard to investigate all available lines of enquiry.

“Over the coming weeks we will be increasing high-visibility patrols in the area and request that the public assist us by being vigilant."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email elliott.chamberlin@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Elliott Chamberlin.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230137454.