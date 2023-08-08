REPORTS are coming in of a crash on a major road in York.
There's been a crash on the A1237 York outer ring road with reports of slow traffic due to an accident at Wigginton Road on the Clifton Moor Retail Park roundabout.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
More to follow.
