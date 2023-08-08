An earlier crash on the A1237 York outer ring road has now been cleared. The accident was at Wigginton Road on the Clifton Moor Retail Park roundabout.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to a crash at 3.40pm.

A spokesperson said: "A crew from Huntington responded to a report of a motorcycle leaking fuel following an RTC with a car.

"On their arrival, crews found no fuel leak from the motorcycle and confirmed that no persons were injured."

Read next: