Pigotts Autoparts of Sheriff Hutton Road, Strensall, closed in June after 50 years. The move followed Jim Pigott submitting plans for seven homes on the site early in 2022.

After further revision, the plans are now for two 5-bed houses, a 4-bed house, 2 2-bed houses and a one bed bungalow. They would have a total internal floor area of 788.4m2.

Access to the site would be from Sheriff Hutton Road in the same position as now.

City of York Council’s Planning Committee B is to consider the application when it meets next week.

A report by council planning staff prepared for the Wednesday meeting says the site is in the Green belt, in low-risk flood zone, close to a Roman Road and within the Natural England Impact Risk Zone (IRZ) for Strensall Common Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

There have been many planning applications for housing on the site, which have been refused. The site had until recently being used as a scrapyard and when officers visited it in early August it had mostly been cleared of cars and scrap material.

Council staff noted a range of buildings, one whose planning permission could be found, as aerial photos showed it existed in 2017, longer than four years, it was exempt from planning enforcement action.

Their report further noted revised plans for the site, changing the number and location of homes in the development. It had also been ‘called in’ by former councillor Paul Doughty who wanted the committee to assess the out-of-village location for housing.

The applicant had sought pre-application advise and was told by officers the scheme on the following grounds: Green Belt; unsustainable location; visual amenity; residential amenity. A report on impact on wildlife habitats would also be needed.

Council planning staff also noted the scheme would have poor access, it was a long way from a bus stop and Strensall was also faraway for cyclists.

Strensall and Towthorpe Parish Council objected, calling it “inappropriate and unsustainable development within the Green Belt.”

Public consultation delivered one letter noting support for housing in strensall and the scheme would improve the visual appearance of the area. An objectors said the site was to isolated for housing and should be used for business.

Planners concluded the site was in Grenn belt and lacked any ‘exceptions’ to allow development. The application lack details on impacts on habitats. The site lacked sustainable transport options, with the future occupants relying totally on private cars. No report on the impact of loss of employment land was also given.

Their report added: “It is noted that the proposal would provide additional housing, however this is not considered to outweigh the above specified harms. Refusal is recommended.”