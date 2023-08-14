Continuing on with last week’s theme of low self-esteem, ‘Imposter Syndrome’ is another of those phrases we may hear in the workplace.

We can all have some self-doubts from time to time, it is only natural when encountering a new situation.

However, when we begin to constantly doubt ourselves in a professional capacity, perhaps by constantly questioning our own ability or feeling like a fraud in the workplace by comparing ourselves unfavourably to others, then it can self-perpetuate and become a very real problem.

It may lead to feelings of being about to get ‘caught out’, when in fact, there is nothing to be caught out for: it is merely our own incorrect feelings of inadequacy.

You may be surprised to learn that even some of the most prominent leaders in industry and commerce doubt themselves from time to time. People at the top of their game can actually be plagued with self-doubt.

So, what can you do about it?

In contrast to last week, I would suggest you start by listening to other people rather than yourself.

All too often, when we are in a negative frame of mind, which ultimately is a cause of imposter syndrome, we get consumed by our own negativity.

Listen with an open mind and hear what you are being told about your achievements, about the high regard your colleagues hold you in.

Imposter syndrome is when we doubt our own capability, despite evidence to the contrary, so look for that evidence and absorb it.

If you find that difficult, then it may be helpful to write down a list of positive past achievements.

Have a good, long think about every professional achievement you have made so far, whether it be a promotion you had 10 years ago, being employee of the month last year, or having a favourable appraisal last month. Whatever achievements they were, no matter how small, do not underestimate them; do not cheat yourself by telling yourself you did not deserve them.

Another common factor with people affected by imposter syndrome is a constant strive for perfectionism – it doesn’t exist, the sooner a person accepts that fact, the sooner they can lower their stress levels.

If you would like me to cover any particular aspect of mental health & well-being then please contact me directly at martin@thetherapycompany.co.uk Martin Furber is a therapist qualified in various disciplines and an instructor member of Mental Health First Aid England.

Please note: If you feel you are in a mental health crisis or emergency and feel you may be in danger of causing harm to yourself or others then please contact your GP, The Samaritans on 116 123 or attend A&E.