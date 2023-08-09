Andrew Robert Winspear, 53, has served many prison sentences in a career of crime that began when he was a teenager, and has 138 previous convictions, including two robberies, 16 house burglaries, 18 commercial burglaries, one for handling stolen goods and many other offences for dishonesty, York Crown Court heard.

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, said police saw him riding a bicycle “unsteadily” in Grantham Drive, Holgate, less than three hours after a woman had returned to her Heslington home on March 19 to find it had been burgled earlier that day.

In Winspear’s basket were toiletries and other items stolen in the burglary, and more items from the burglary including jewellery and cameras were in the basket of the woman with him.

Winspear, of St Wulstan Close, Heworth, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods. York Crown Court heard the crime was committed days after he was made subject to a community order for fraud by falsely representing he was the owner of a bank card.

York magistrates heard then that Winspear had used the stolen bank card in McDonalds and a series of shops on Blake Street and on Low Ousegate in half an hour early on December 20. The sentence had included resentencing for a shop theft.

“You are a one-man crime wave,” the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris told him at York Crown Court.

Burglars needed handlers in order to operate, said the judge, and Winspear had been handling the items in his bicycle’s basket very soon after they had been stolen.

Winspear was jailed for 16 months. The 27-year-old woman with Winspear also admitted handling stolen goods and will be sentenced later.

Read more: how Winspear was jailed for six years for burgling an 84-year-old woman's house and other homes.

Defence barrister Vincent Blake-Barnard said Winspear had served so many prison sentences he had become institutionalised and had difficulties when he was not in prison.

“He knows he has to sort himself out,” he said. Winspear had written an eight-page letter to the judge.

“It shows a degree of self awareness of what needs to be done,” said Mr Blake-Barnard.

A drug rehabilitation agency in York was willing for Winspear to pay to go for 12 months to a Scottish rehabilitation organisation.

“This has the potential to try and break this cycle of the merry-go-round of going constantly going back to prison,” said the defence barrister.

After reading the letter, the judge told Winspear: “There isn’t one line where you say you feel sorry or apologise to the victims (of the burglary). It is all me, me, me.”

Ms Morrison said the people who burgled the house stole jewellery, cameras, camera accessories, make-up items, an MP3 player and other items. Not all of it had been recovered from the baskets of the two cyclists.