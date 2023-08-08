Arlo the two-year-old golden Labradoodle has been missing from a kennels since July 15.

His owner, Antony Smith, said Arlo has been spotted in villages around the north of York over the last few weeks, but the search for him continues.

Antony said: "He has been chipped and is wearing a blue striped collar. My daughter’s Annabel, aged 11 and Ella, aged 16 are both distraught by the loss of their beloved pet. We all just want him home."

Arlo is a two-year-old golden Labradoodle (Image: Supplied)

Antony said Arlo was last spotted in Strensall on Wednesday August 2, but he has not been seen since then.

"We live in Garnet Terrace in York and he has been sighted as close as Clifton last Sunday, but couldn’t quite make it home," Antony added.

Any sightings of Arlo should be reported to Mandy Butler by calling 07947866582 - and there are daily updates on the 'Have you seen Arlo' Facebook page.

Mandy is a renowned dog tracker and her team have been involved in the search for Arlo for over a week.