Tickets go on sale for the event at Castle Howard, near Malton, later this week.

The festivities will see Castle Howard turned into Neverland from November 11 to January 2, 2024.

Last year’s event saw a record-breaking visitor numbers, which the stately home hailed a “landmark moment” in its post-pandemic recovery.

During the event visitors can book to meet Father Christmas, take part in wreath making and explore the home on guided tours.

Read next:

Christmas at Castle Howard previously starred in documentary programmes on Channel 4.

Four-part docuseries Castle Howard Through the Seasons was released in November 2022 and one-off Christmas at Castle Howard was released in November 2021.

Abbi Ollive, director of marketing and visitors, said: “Christmas at Castle Howard is a special event for so many of our visitors and we’re thrilled to put tickets on sale for 2023.

“We’re excited to transform the grand Castle Howard halls into a festive treat full of creative storytelling, designed to delight and inspire our visitors.”

All tickets will be available for general sale via the Castle Howard website on Thursday, August 10, from 12pm.

For more information visit: castlehoward.co.uk