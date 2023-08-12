‘Batten down the hatches! No respite for Brits as more unseasonably miserable weather including heavy downpours and gales of up to 65mph is set to batter the UK,’ was among the headlines in the days preceding last weekend’s washout.

But it’s not unseasonal, it’s perfectly normal. It’s not weird, it’s not unusual, it’s British.

I have lived through enough British summers - this is my 62nd - to know that it’s not unusual to have periods of heavy rain in summer. It’s also not unusual to have periods of intense heat.

My dad played cricket and, as rain sluiced down our windows, he often spent an hour or more on a Saturday ringing round to tell players the match was off. Sometimes, the team would wait until after lunchtime, hoping for a miracle, before deciding to call it a day.

It's not uncommon for rain to stop play at village cricket matches

I played a lot of tennis in my youth and, often, matches were called off or interrupted due to rain. If there was one thing my tennis partner and I knew not to forget to pack it was our cagoules. I can still clearly remember a crowd of us playing silly games in the clubhouse at Saltburn Tennis Club as we hung around waiting for the rain to stop.

We had flash floods too, back in those days. On quite a few occasions the path alongside my parents’ house became a raging torrent and homes along the nearby high street were flooded.

On holiday in Britain, you hoped for the best. Often, the ‘best’ was sunshine and showers. On regular summer breaks on the Yorkshire coast we would head to the beach in blazing sunshine, only to return an hour later sodden and cold.

It’s all quite normal. Would Wimbledon go to the huge expense of putting retractable roofs on two courts if rain wasn’t an issue?

Days can start out sunny then quickly change. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA

In trying to explain the ‘unseasonal’ wet weather, experts usually throw global warming into the mix. Fair enough, winters are certainly a lot milder and we may get crocuses appearing in November, but much of the weather we experience, when compared with previous decades, is not unusual.

In fact, I’d stake my bottle of factor 3000 sun cream that heatwaves were hotter in my youth. I remember them as baking, when you couldn’t do much other than slouch about.

The ones we are currently experiencing aren’t half as bad. There’s not been a day during the recent hot spells when I’ve had my cardigan off.

And often, in Britain, while half the country sunbathe, the other half have their umbrellas up. “Why can’t Wimbledon be in Yorkshire?” a neighbour’s child asked me as her mum and I discussed the abandonment of play due to rain, while we enjoyed cloudless skies.

British weather always has been unpredictable. That’s why it remains the country’s most enduring topic of conversation.

I’m not disputing that some parts of the planet are suffering from meteorological mayhem with prolonged droughts and extensive floods that are sadly becoming the norm. I’m not denying that globally the climate is changing, as it has done several times in history, even before the advent of cars and coal-fired power stations.

But here in Britian what we are experiencing isn’t unusual at all. We should know by now what to expect from the weather and nothing short of a full-blown hurricane should come as a surprise.

Even the weather forecasters, equipped with satellite technology, often get it wrong. In late July my daughter brought a friend to stay: I fretted beforehand over a depressing weather forecast: rain all week. Yet it was dry and sunny most days.

That’s British weather for you.