North Yorkshire Police officers in Harrogate are appealing for witnesses and information after the car was broken into and gold clubs stolen from inside.

A police spokesperson said: "It happened in the early hours of August 2 at around 5.25am in the Chelmsford Road area of Harrogate, when a black 4x4 vehicle had its rear window smashed.

"The suspect left the area along Arthington Avenue on foot with a Black Ping golf bag containing 14 Callaway clubs and a Cobra driver.

"Officers are appealing for witness, dashcam and private doorbell or other CCTV footage that may have captured the suspect on camera to get in touch.

"They are also appealing to anyone who may have been approached by someone selling similar items since August 2 to get in touch."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.polie.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230147463 when passing on information.