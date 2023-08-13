Karla and Katie, who are sisters, were brought to the York RSPCA's animal centre off Landing Lane because their owner could no longer keep them.

Staff at the animal centre describe them as 'very sweet little kittens'.

"They are gorgeous little girls who are happy, playful and active and love to live life to the max," said a member of staff who has helped to look after them since they came to the the animal centre.

"They are full of beans and love to get into all kinds of mischief together.

"They really are very entertaining to watch and can bring a smile to anyone's face.

"They will then have a snack and curl up for a nice long cat nap, ready to start all over again."

Karla and Katie will need adopters who will not leave them on their own for long while they are still so young, staff at the animal centre say.

Staff are very keen for them to be adopted together, if possible.

They say the kittens will need to be kept indoors until they are neutered.

"But they are suitable to live with other cats and children aged five years and over," the staff member at the animal centre said.

To find out more about Karla and Katie, or to see what other animals like them are available for adoption from the animal centre at the moment, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.