Georgia Tymon, who lives in Haxby with her family, jetted off to Paris to shoot for Zara in an international campaign for its new ballet clothing range.

Six-year-old Georgia was one of a number of children taking part in the shoot, with the others travelling in from Germany, Holland and France.

Georgia has been modelling with Ology Kids Casting ever since she was a baby, but her mum Laura Tymon said this was her "biggest shoot yet".

Georgia travelled to Paris to feature in the shoot (Image: Supplied)

Laura said: "Georgia learnt to ballet dance with En Pointe and more recently Lisa Marie School of Dance, which I think needs a huge thank you.

"The 659 taxi firm got us to the station just in time for the train to Manchester airport, as I’d booked for the wrong morning by accident - their super fast 5.30am sending out of a car saved the day.

"Georgia loves ballet, loved the clothing range, loves modelling and got to do her favourite things in Paris. We even had chance to explore the beautiful city before travelling home."

The team at Ology Kids Casting said they are "really proud" of Georgia for taking part in the Zara shoot, as well as the rest of her journey with the casting group.

Georgia has modelled for other national firms such as John Lewis (Image: Supplied)

A spokesperson for Ology Kids Casting said: "We’re really proud of Georgia's journey with us - as with all children on our books we want to build their confidence on-set with smaller jobs initially and Georgia has modelled for John Lewis and appeared on Emmerdale previously which she excelled in.

"As she attends our regular workshops we knew she loved performing. Her confidence has grown and grown, she thrives in that environment so we were confident she would be perfect for Zara and be able to handle the magnitude of the shoot, when they came to us with a specific ballet modelling brief shooting in Paris.

"We went to Paris to be on-set with her, along with her mum, to make sure she was super happy and comfortable. It was great to see her in her element on-set and on location. I’m sure you’ll agree the photos are beautiful and the whole experience with Zara was fantastic.

Georgia is a keen ballet dancer and model (Image: Supplied)

"We’re grateful to be able to give Georgia and so many other children such incredible opportunities in the industry that they will remember forever."

As well as working with Zara, Georgia has modelled for the likes of John Lewis, PatPat Clothing and she even featured on the TV show Emmerdale when she was just 18 months old.

The youngster has got an Instagram account to track her progress, which can be found by searching for '@xgeorgiaty'.