A MAN with chest pains is being helped by emergency crews just outside York city centre.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say that this morning a man turned up at Kent Street fire station close to York Barbican feeling unwell.
Earlier today, station manager Tony Walker said: "York crew are currently dealing with a gentleman who has presented himself with severe chest pains.
"The crew are highly trained in trauma and First Aid and are here to help however we are not equipped like our Ambulance heroes and we are always happy to see them arrive!"
An ambulance team arrived to assist with the emergency.
York crew are currently dealing with a gentleman that has presented himself with severe chest pains. The crew are highly trained in trauma & first aid and are here to help however we are not equipped like our Ambulance heroes and we are always happy to see them arrive! #team999 pic.twitter.com/weNLf0Lueu— Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) August 8, 2023
