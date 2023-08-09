I hope you are having a good summer, and that you have not been caught in the infernos across Europe or affected by the wild storms we are experiencing at home.

Despite a year's wait for a family break, the weather extremes no longer guarantee a time of relaxation.

We all need a break. We all just need to stop and breathe.

As debated across the media, the climate challenge is the new Tory culture war. With planet degradation, failed crops and civil wars raging, each year more people are being displaced.

The vast majority stay close to home, just moving to find food and water, but there is not enough for everyone.

With global hunger rising to alarming levels with more than 783 million now malnourished, the slow switch to climate mitigation will fail them. They need us to stop destroying the planet.

The Commons report highlighting the diminishing aid budget last week, heavily criticised by Non-Governmental Organisations, showing how this Government are failing on their development commitments too.

No crops and no aid. All whilst the Ukrainian grain has been in short supply due to Putin’s war.

Meanwhile, countries are rapidly sinking under rising sea levels, with islands disappearing off our maps.

That is why Just Stop Oil are ringing alarm bells.

OK their tactics may be extreme, but so is the Government's denial of the problem as the Prime Minister announced more licenses to drill off-shore.

We cannot drill for new oil or gas when we know that burning fossil fuels will accelerate changes to the atmospheric eco-system which in turn depletes the ice cap, vital in reflecting the sun back off planet Earth.

Without this, the high European temperatures will soon be the norm in the UK. It's a terrifying prospect; it's a challenge; and it’s happening on our watch.

Let me be clear.

We need a handbrake turn on burning hydrocarbons, the biggest global energy transition imaginable, and we need to make sure the UK is at the front of driving new technologies, creating well paid jobs while exporting our science, technologies and products to save the planet.

Such ambition will serve up cheap energy for struggling families and provide well paid jobs.

Such ambition sits in the Labour Party, as we have committed to a roll out mitigation. No time for dither and delay.

Meanwhile a new debate has sparked on the back of the Uxbridge By Election.

Can we continue to burn car and lorry fuel as we once did? Simple answer, 'no'.

“Wait a minute, what about my rights?” people might say. “Why can't I drive where I want, when I want? Is this just nanny state pushing us around?” The answers: no, no and no.

With over 40,000 people dying prematurely each year in the UK due to emissions, including children, and around 100 in York, we cannot say our right to burn fuel is more important.

What is needed is a radical transport strategy which serves up reliable, sustainable and affordable public transport, and high-quality walking, and cycling infrastructure.

After years of neglect, Labour are cracking on with this locally, while nationally, we have set out our stall.

Shamefully, rather than discussing how the UK returns to its Committee on Climate Change obligations, the Tories are using the climate catastrophe to play political games. It is disgusting and demeaning.

The evidence is that London needs to extend its ULEZ, but with the right mitigation in place, and while the solutions for York will be very different, the focus needed here is nonetheless just as important.

Labour was right to say that as much as we won't accept dirty water we must not accept dirty air.

The Tories have failed on both accounts with sewage releases into our rivers causing the UK to become the 'dirty man of Europe' and with green flagged beaches on North Yorkshire’s coastline turning red.

Air and water need cleaning up, and Labour are ready to act.

Labour will follow the science, drive innovation to find solutions and transition to a new energy age.

So, it is time to Just Stop Oil. But as we all ‘just stop’ this summer, let’s have a good break and enjoy some time with friends and family. And as we do this, let’s make a commitment to ensure we all play our part too.

Rachael Maskell is the Labour MP for York Central