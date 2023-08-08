Lovell Partnerships has gained approval to build in South Otterington, just south of Northallerton.

Once complete, the site will consist of 1,2,3 and 4-bed properties. These include 10 2-bed bungalows, plus 12 affordable homes.

The site will also feature an enhanced landscape and public open space to the south of the development.

Phil Jones, head of land and partnerships, said: “The new site will mark an important contribution towards meeting the identified local housing needs in the village, and will offer a mix of house types, perfect for first-time buyers, families, or those looking to downsize.”

Paul Devaney, regional managing director for Lovell North East, added: “Our upcoming new development, is perfectly situated for an array of prospective buyers, including commuters and families. South Otterington is a quaint village with so much to offer to those who enjoy the benefits of village life, but with close links to a range of cities nearby.”

Building works at the new site are set to commence at the beginning of October this year, with an expected site completion date of summer 2025.

To find out more about Lovell Partnerships, visit: https://corporate.lovell.co.uk/