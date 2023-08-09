Ben Abell raised over £1,700 for the Leeds Hospital Charity in memory of Amelia Ellerby.

Amelia died last year on June 12 aged 19 of cancer.

Before her death, the former Huntington School pupil worked with Ben at the Morrisons store in Acomb.

“Amelia was a popular colleague that worked in the same Morrisons store as me,” said Ben.

Amelia Ellerby died last year aged 19 (Image: Supplied)

“She was a bright and bubbly person and even though she worked really early in the morning and didn't see her that often, you could hear her from the other end of the store!”

The 33-year-old continues to work at the Acomb supermarket as a fishmonger.

Ben, who lives in Acomb, spoke of how he wanted to help the ward that supported Amelia during her treatment.

“I have a daughter who is only nine years younger than Amelia. It hit me that I could also lose her at short notice, so I wanted to do something to commemorate Amelia as well as support the wonderful charity that provided care to her and will help countless others in the future.”

A year after Amelia’s passing, he decided to hold a sponsored waxing event of his legs, back and chest to raise money for the charity that helped her during her treatment.

As The Press reported at the time, Ben organised the event outside Morrisons in Acomb.

"For every £10 donated, I would have a wax strip pulled from the location of the donors choice," he said.

On top of this, Ben and two friends raised more funds by having their hair cut in a less than flattering style - with donors able to vote on which of the three fundraisers had the worst hair do.

“I am extremely grateful for all the support in helping me raise funds in memory of Amelia, who was treated for cancer last year on the Ward J94 of the Bexley Wing at Leeds Hospital,” said Ben.

Ben raised £871 which was matched by the Morrisons Foundation (Image: Supplied)

“I grew my hair and came up with the idea of waxing and having as sillier a haircut as possible.

“I wanted to put the ‘fun’ in fundraising, raising as much money as possible.”

Thanks to the generosity of supporters, Ben raised £871 which was matched by the Morrisons Foundation.

In total, £1,742 was donated to the Leeds Hospital Charity.

The funds will go towards helping patients and their families who receive support from the charity.

For more information about the Leeds Hospital Charity and its work, visit: https://www.leedshospitalscharity.org.uk/