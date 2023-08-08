The county's police force say a Land Rover was stolen during a burglary in Ashlea Road, Northallerton, shortly before 2am in the early hours of August 6.

A force spokesman said: "The suspects broke into a house and stole the keys to a black Land Rover Discovery which they have then stolen.

"Thanks to an on-board vehicle tracker, the Land Rover was later recovered and returned to the rightful owner by police officers.

"In fleeing the scene, a large amount of damage has been caused to both the stolen vehicle and another vehicle which was parked behind it. Officers also know that the suspects have left in the stolen vehicle along Romanby Road, towards the High Street, along East Road and on towards Ellerbeck and the A19."

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious including people or vehicles in the area at that time, including anyone with private CCTV or doorbell video footage that may have captured the vehicle or the suspects.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email zoe.treasure@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Zoe Treasure.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230146561