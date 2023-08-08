POLICE are appealing for witnesses after 'several fights' broke out on board an LNER train from York to Northallerton on Sunday.
British Transport Police say about 45 passengers boarded the 'already bus' train at York Railway Station at 6.36pm on Sunday.
A few minutes later, at 6.45pm, several fights broke out in the train's carriage C.
The fighting started because passengers were 'upset at those without seats sitting on tables', a British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson said.
Detectives are now investigating.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 480 of 23/07/2023.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
