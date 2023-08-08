‘The bairn’ is a carbon neutral New Make spirit produced in partnership with Masham brewery T&R Theakston.

It is also made as part of the distillery’s unique Founders Release Cask Investment Programme, which gives people the opportunity to invest in a limited release cask which surges in value after three years.

The World Whisky Masters features a blind tasting of whiskies from across the globe and Ellers Farm says the awards highlight the quality of the product and foretells the rise of English whisky that is to come.

Judge’s praised The Bairn saying it offered “pear drops” on the nose with a “deliciously fruity palate”.

The award highlights the quality of the product and foretells the rise of English whisky that is to come.

Andy Braithwaite, Managing Director at Ellers Farm Distillery, said the collaboration with Theakston’s has delivered a third international award for The Bairn. “Clearly, it’s resulted in a pretty special spirit!”

‘The Bairn New Make’ goes on sale next month at £31.

For details, go to: https://ellersfarmwhisky.com/ or email whisky@ellersfarm.com.