The county's police say they are appealing for a tractor driver to contact them after a crash on Brompton Lane, near Brompton, Northallerton on Monday evening (August 7).

They say it happened at about 10.30pm and involved a white Vauxhall Astra from the Northallerton area and an unidentified tractor. No-one was injured as a result of the collision.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for the tractor driver and any witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing a tractor or farm vehicle that may have pulled out onto the Darlington Road (A167) at around 10.30pm on Monday night, to get in touch as soon as possible.

"If you can help the investigation, please email Anna.Wright@northyorkshire.police.uk , or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Anna Wright."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230147870.