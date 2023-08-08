North Yorkshire Police officers have issued CCTV of a man and a woman they would like to speak to following the incident in East Ayton, Scarborough.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It happened at The Denison Arms public house in Main Street at around 4.30pm on June 25, when food and drink valued at £88 was not paid for.

"The two people are believed to have left in a red Citroen Berlingo vehicle.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email Fiona.Wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Fiona Wilding.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230117506 when passing on information.