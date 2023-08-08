The Joseph Rowntree Theatre, in Haxby Road, will host an array of shows, from old favourites to new productions, during its autumn/winter season from October to January 2024.

In autumn the York Stage is bringing Disney’s Frozen Jr to the theatre.

Another West End hit will arrive when York Light Youth sticks it to the man with School of Rock.

The Bev Jones Music Company will take the audience back to 1950s Manhattan with Guys and Dolls and Pick Me Up Theatre will bring the glam of Chicago.

This Christmas will see pantomime classic Cinderella take to the theatre’s stage from December 9 to 16.

Sara Howlett, who will be playing Cinderella, said, “The energy the cast brings is out of this world. The colour and creativity of the set and props is next level. The costumes complement the show and characters in every way. The songs are brilliant; the script is hilarious and the choreography is fantastic.

“Get yourself down to the Joseph Rowntree Theatre and join us for some magic and fun this Christmas!”

Tickets for the new season are on sale from today (August 8) via: https://www.josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk/