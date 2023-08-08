The site, identified as a proposed housing allocation in the emerging

Selby Local Plan, promises a mix of market and affordable homes, including bungalows, each with their own electric vehicle charging point.

New wildlife habitats would be created to encourage and enhance local biodiversity, along with areas of public open space.



Hambleton is the first site in Yorkshire to be brought forward by Banks Homes, which was launched earlier this year by family-owned property and renewable energy company the Banks Group and is now focusing on sites of all sizes across Yorkshire and North East England.

Banks Homes operates independently, but alongside, Banks’ existing property development arm, Banks Property, which has delivered developments across Yorkshire, including in Harrogate, Sheffield and Leeds.



Banks Homes will stage an appointment-only surgery between 2pm and 7pm on Monday September 4 to introduce its plans to the local community, giving it a chance to give their views, which will help develop the final planning application. The event is the Owl Hotel on Main Road, Hambleton.



A planning application then expected to be finalised and submitted to North Yorkshire Council in the following weeks. If approved, more than 30 jobs would be directly supported during the construction, with a further 45 jobs indirectly supported by the project.

Banks says it has a policy to use local suppliers wherever possible.



Banks Property is currently progressing plans for a new sustainable extension to the nearby village of Eggborough, south of Selby, featuring up to 1,500 energy efficient properties of all types. It has also just announced a local consultation on a proposed development of up to 260 new homes at Hemsworth, near Wakefield.



Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at the Banks Group, says the UK has a need for homes and this site has been identified as suitable in the emerging Selby Local Plan.

“The number of nearby services and amenities and the ease of access to larger town centres via public transport makes it a sustainable location, while the provision of affordable homes will give more local people and families a greater opportunity to stay in the village.



“Our 4 September surgery will enable local people and businesses to find out more about the work we’re looking to undertake, and to put ideas and questions forward which will help to inform the planning application that we’ll submit to North Yorkshire Council for review.”



For more details about the development and to make a surgery appointment, go to: www.banksgroup.co.uk/hambleton



To contact the project team, email hambleton@banksgroup.co.uk