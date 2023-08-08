Chichester-based Solar Voltaics is the eighth renewables company to join the rapidly growing business.

The Solar Voltaics take-over helps increase Green Building Renewables’ annual turnover to £35 million. Two years ago the company had annual revenues of just £3million.

This latest deal follows similar takeovers, including Myelectrical Renewables of Scarborough early this year, and about six other takeovers in the past year or so.

READ MORE:

The company has also reported success with its solar panels proving popular with Yorkshire farmers this summer.

Green Building Renewables offers a range of renewable technology solutions through its growing network of local energy experts. It provides Air and Ground Source Heat Pumps, underfloor heating, solar PV, EV charging, and battery storage.

The decision to expand onto the South Coast comes as part of Green Building Renewable's strategic vision to extend its operations across the country.

The company's network already includes regional offices in York, Doncaster, Scarborough, Newcastle, Daventry, Wellingborough, Colchester, Oxford, Nottingham, Norwich and Cambridge. Adding Solar Voltaics’ Chichester office helps expand its nationwide reach further.

Managing director of Green Building Renewables, Chris Delaney, said, "The pedigree of Solar Voltaics work precedes it. The reputation of the company and the quality and scale of the work it has done in the region is incredible.”

READ MORE:

“We continue to grow our nationwide network by acquiring respected and reputable businesses like Solar Voltaics.”

Solar Voltaics was founded in 2010 by Michael Turner, a highly successful local entrepreneur and businessman. Michael has ten years of experience in the aerospace materials industry with Rolls Royce plc and British Aerospace.

Michael said: “The vision of Green Building Renewables matched our own, and we're delighted to become a part of their network when renewable technologies and alternatives to fossil fuels have never been more needed."

“Green Building Renewables allows the team to offer more services and products to our customers in the region."

In due course, Solar Voltaics will rebrand to Green Building Renewables as it becomes a part of the company's nationwide operation.

Green Building Renewables has operated for more than 20 years and in 2020 was acquired by London-based Efficient Building Solutions.

The company is seeking businesses to acquire as part of its expanding network of ‘cleantech’ suppliers. It aims to be the largest renewable installation business in the UK by 2024, with a turnover of £100m.

Green Building Renewables has recently partnered with Australian Company Smart Ease to bring Commercial Payment Plan solutions to market for businesses. The payment plans offer flexible funding to companies to secure smart and energy-efficiency equipment for their organisation.