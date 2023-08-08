York Archaeology’s Arran Johnson has been named Community Archaeologist of the Year in the 2023 Marsh Community Archaeology Awards.

Arran is part of the York Archaeology team that runs community projects based at Willow House in Walmgate. He leads the on-going excavations, which involves local charities supporting people with mental health and targeting social isolation, as well as those referred by GPs or self-referred.

READ MORE: York Knights Foundation bags £6,000 donation from local housebuilder

The dig provides a supportive environment in which conversation, community and new skills are developed by people with no previous experience of archaeology.

Arran said: "I love exploring how all the tools and techniques that we use within field archaeology can be applied to improve people’s lives, with some amazing results.

“There’s an inherent communality with archaeology, it is a team effort that can encompass beginners through to experienced specialists, with all making a meaningful contribution to the knowledge.

"It is great for mindfulness and even when working outside in all weather conditions, can be very grounding.”