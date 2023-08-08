North Yorkshire Police issued a CCTV appeal to find a person on a bike that the force wanted to speak to after the robbery at Costcutter, in Dringhouses, on Sunday (August 6).

Today, a force spokesperson confirmed that the cyclist has been found.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal,” they said.

As reported by The Press, during the robbery a man went into Costcutter off Wains Road at about 9.45am and threatened a member of staff with a knife.

He then stole cash from the till and a bottle of vodka before leaving the store and riding off on a silver pushbike in the direction of Chaloners Road.