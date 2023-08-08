The York RLFC Foundation has welcomed a donation of £6,000 from housebuilder Persimmon after successfully applying for funding through firm's Community Champions scheme.

York RLFC Foundation delivery manager Adam Prentis said: "I would like to thank Persimmon Yorkshire whole heartedly for their support shown through approving the funding application.

"This is yet another step forward for the foundation to enhance what we are able to offer to the local community."

Mr Prentis was presented with a cheque ahead of Saturday’s Championship match versus Toulouse Olympique, joined by some of the foundation’s current crop of youngsters.

Persimmon Yorkshire managing director, Scott Waters, said: "The York RLFC Foundation plays an important role in helping local young people get active and so it was great to meet some of the young foundation players and hear their enthusiasm for the sport."