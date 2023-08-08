EMERGENCY repairs being carried out on a major road in York are now complete.
The westbound lane on the A19 entry slip road in York has been closed all day due to emergency repairs at the A64 at Fulford Interchange.
But, as of 3.15pm, repairs were complete and the road has been reopened.
