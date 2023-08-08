EMERGENCY repairs are being carried out on a major road in York.
The westbound lane on the A19 entry slip road in York is closed due to emergency repairs at the A64 at Fulford Interchange.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while repairs are carried out.
