North Yorkshire Police say a Volkswagen Golf was stopped in Eboracum Way in Layerthorpe as part of Operation Tutelage.

A force spokesman said: "Another vehicle seized over the weekend.

"No license? No Insurance?

No problem... we will take your car away."

Operation Tutelage is a national policing initiative to reduce uninsured driving.

If a vehicle is seen on the road and checks on police systems and the motor insurance database show it is not insured, a letter is sent to the registered keeper encouraging them to insure the vehicle.

The letter encourages the registered keeper to identify if there's a problem with the insurance for the vehicle, and to put things right.

The penalty for the offence of driving a vehicle without insurance is a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence or, if the case goes to court, you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.