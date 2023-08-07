Traffic is queueing on the A1237 heading towards Acomb from the Haxby side of Clifton Moor to the roundabout with the A59 at Poppleton.

Long queues are also reported on Boroughbridge Road from close to The Ainsty pub at the junction of Carr Lane heading out from the city centre towards the same roundabout.

No accidents have been reported on those roads.

Elsewhere, traffic is at a standstill on roads approaching the Clifton end of Clifton Bridge.

There are long queues on Shipton Road heading towards the city centre, Water Lane heading towards the bridge and on Rawcliffe Lane, heading towards the bridge.

The queues continue along Water End towards the bridge to where workmen engaged by Northern Gas are working on gas pipes on the Clifton side of the bridge.