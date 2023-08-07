EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash on the York outer ring road.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at shortly before 4pm today (August 7) after reports of a crash between two motorbikes on the A1237 near Haxby.
Read next:
- Thieves strike in busy York car park
- First step taken to reverse York's blue badge ban - have your say
- Celebrations underway at school at 'heart of the community' in York
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Huntington and York responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving two motorcycles.
"All persons were off the motorcycles on arrival and uninjured."
The road has since been cleared.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article