North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at shortly before 4pm today (August 7) after reports of a crash between two motorbikes on the A1237 near Haxby.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Huntington and York responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving two motorcycles.

"All persons were off the motorcycles on arrival and uninjured."

The road has since been cleared.