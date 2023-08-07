Firefighters were called today (August 7) after a shed went on fire in a Ryedale town.
A crew from Malton was called to the scene at 8.30am in Church Street, Norton.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the shed contained timber and was extinguished before the firefighters arrived using buckets of water.
A services spokesperson said the crew used a thermal imaging camera to investigate and a hose reel jet to dampen down the area.
“The fire resulted in a small amount of damage to the timber,” they said. “The cause was accidental.”
