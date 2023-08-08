The York Community Pride Awards in association with Hiscox celebrate everyday unsung heroes in the local community.

They are a celebration of special individuals and groups whose sterling work marks them as true champions of the place where we live and work.

On Thursday, September 28, the winners of the awards will be announced during a ceremony at York Racecourse.

Since March nominations have been made for members of the community who have gone above and beyond to help others.

Entries have now closed for this year’s awards.

The shortlist for this year’s Community Pride Awards has been revealed:

Volunteer of the Year sponsored by Aviva: Janine Dawson, Rebecca Lincoln and Keith Nelson.

Charity Fundraiser of the Year sponsored by Delta Hotels by Marriott York: Dunnington Cancer Support group, Sid Gornall, Kate Twiddle and Jess Richardson.

Child of the Year sponsored by Visavvi: Billie-Grace Bowater, Erica Reynolds and Scarlett Walker.

Health Service Hero sponsored by Latimer by Clarion Housing Group: Caroline Atkinson, Julie Dale and Ann Warriner.

Public Sector Hero sponsored by City of York Council: Janet Edge, Emma Greenall and Laura Reeves.

Spirit of Youth sponsored by YO1 Radio: Henry Hill, Lucas Hughes and Eleanor Poels.

Best Community Project sponsored by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation: Danielle England YC Orin Dress Borrow, Our City Hub and Menfulness.

Carer of the Year sponsored by Crombie Wilkinson Solicitors: David Hartley, Tracy and Anthony Nevens and Bless Palmer.

Sporting Hero of the Year: Matthew Brough and Emily Clarke, Phil Jones and Natalie Lyon.

School of the Year sponsored by Drive: Elvington CE Primary School, Naburn CE Primary School and York High School.

Next month’s awards ceremony will be hosted by ITV presenter Kate Walby.

The awards are judged by an independent panel, and the three finalists from each category have been invited to the awards ceremony.

All nominees live in York or surrounding areas and contribute to their local community.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “There is an astonishing number of people working behind the scenes across the York area to make life easier for others less fortunate than themselves.

“They do so selflessly, without any thought of thanks or reward, no matter how much they deserve it.

“These volunteers should have their moment in the spotlight so that others can be inspired by their efforts and join them in helping to provide the glue that holds our community together.

“We hope to be able to tell many of their inspirational stories.”