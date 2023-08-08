They heard that six or seven men with their faces partially or wholly obscured mocked Dawn Otterburn near Butterwick, which is close to the River Rye north of Malton.

She had just got out her phone after police told hunt members to take photos of the men, they heard.

Otterburn, of Carlton Road, Helmsley, was telling the court why she thought she should not have her licence endorsed after admitting using a mobile phone while driving on September 17, 2022.

She told them she believed she had been obeying police instructions.

She said the group of men were standing on a narrow road close to her vehicle and that police had given advice to hunt members, including herself, to take a photograph of the men.

Harrogate magistrates decided: “As soon as the defendant took out the phone, the group of men moved towards the vehicle and were mocking her. That must have been threatening.”

The magistrates agreed with her that there were special reasons why she had used her phone and did not endorse her licence or give her penalty points.

They fined her £129 and ordered her to pay a £52 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.