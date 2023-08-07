The Galtres site at Shipton-by-Beningbrough is now open to the public.

It is an exclusive Mulgrave Properties community of just 10 high-spec homes, with a combination of two, three and four-bedroom properties available.

In the past, the village site featured a petrol station, store and workshop, before it closed around 30 years ago and then lay derelict for decades.

Construction underway at The Galtres (Image: Agency)

Several artefacts have been discovered during construction work.

They include an antique clock and a tapestry depicting a historic stagecoach journey, which has since been handed back to the local community.

Buyers can now book a weekend appointment to view the brand-new homes, which cost from £285,950 for a two-bedroom property.

David Smith, director of sales at Mulgrave, said the firm’s work has breathed new life into the site.

A tapestry found at the site (Image: Agency)

“This location was important to the community in the past and we can’t wait to welcome new families to the area and focus on the future,” he said.

“With significant cost savings available, demand is already high, so we encourage potential purchasers to book an appointment as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for Mulgrave said each of The Galtres’ properties has been designed using advanced technologies and building materials to ensure the highest level of energy efficiency is embedded at the point of construction.

Those include double-glazed uPVC windows and doors, a high-performance boiler and thermal insulation throughout.

How the finished homes will look (Image: Agency)

This means Mulgrave homes hold an EPC rating of band B, which unlocks reduced mortgage rates and lowers utility bills by an average of £2,200 per year.

“Buying new has many benefits for homeowners, including better environmental performance, chain-free buying and significant cost savings compared to inefficient second-hand homes,” added David. “The average older property cost nearly £3,000 a year to run, while the average new build cost £1,317 – a 55 per cent decrease.

“Banks and building societies are also incorporating a home’s EPC rating into affordability calculations, meaning Mulgrave buyers are financially rewarded at the point of sale and throughout ownership.”

The Galtres is the subsequent Mulgrave Properties development in the commuter village of Shipton-by-Beningbrough, following on from The Grove.

Sales appointments are available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10.30am until 5pm.

To book, call 0330 370 2507 or email: bethany.williams@mulgraveproperties.co.uk.

Visit mulgraveproperties.co.uk/developments/the-galtres/ to download a brochure and for more information.