And a top way for local businesses to do so, is to take part in the York Press Business Awards.

Fera Science at Sand Hutton says taking part in the 2022 awards and winning both the Business Innovation and Business of the Year Categories had a ‘profound’ impact on its presence and success in the local area.

A spokesperson said: “By engaging in these awards, companies can demonstrate their unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and success, thereby attracting new customers, investors, and potential business partners.

“These esteemed accolades have not only elevated our brand visibility but have also positioned Fera Science as an industry leader. The recognition we have received has instilled a sense of trust and confidence among our valued customers and stakeholders.

“Moreover, the awards have provided us with a valuable platform to share our remarkable journey of success. By showcasing our accomplishments, we have inspired other businesses and nurtured a culture of innovation and excellence within the local community.”

Among the runners up last year was charity York Against Cancer, who said: “As a local charity, 2022 marked our 35th year, so gaining extra exposure through the Awards was extra special for us.”

The University of York is supporting the innovation category.

A spokesperson said: “As a University for public good, we’re all for supporting emerging talent from all parts of our entrepreneurial community. It helps drive innovation and boost the City and region’s economic development. We’re really proud to sponsor the awards and support the region's many brilliant small and medium-sized businesses.”

“The awards provide a great opportunity to access business support, build global networks, and raise visibility. It’s a chance to inspire the next generation of new start-ups, ensuring we continue to develop inclusive growth, and show just how the region's businesses can thrive and flourish.”

The university operates the Enterprise Works business hub, bringing together regional businesses, entrepreneurs, students, and researchers.

Based in York’s Guildhall, the hub offers business facilities and expertise to support existing and future entrepreneurs from all backgrounds and communities. Its work is underpinned by the University’s established research, commercialisation and our business support services.

Furthermore, its 470+ strong Enterprise Works Connect community enables access to the right people, skills, workspaces, funding and contacts that will drive our community’s companies forward.

Members can ask for informal advice from expert practitioners, experienced entrepreneurs and peer support from fellow entrepreneurs.

The University of York has a partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs to provide business support and advice to entrepreneurs and businesses in the city that have been operating for a year or more. They will be able to access banking experts, a network of co-working spaces, mentors and learning tools, as well as events and growth programmes for ambitious entrepreneurs and businesses.

