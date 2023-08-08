Tasca Frango has opened in the former Chloes of York tearoom in Colliergate, on the corner of King's Square.

Behind the venture are York couple Ted Hustler and Emma Hargreaves with Emma's dad, businessman Steve Hargreaves, the third partner in the venture.

"It's really exciting and I'm really pleased with how it looks," said Ted.

"It's amazing what you can get done when you get a great group of people together.

"This has been a few years in the making and I feel it's a step in the right direction."

Both former students at St Peter's School Ted, 32 and Emma, 28, opened their first Portuguese-influenced, Frango Eduardo, as a takeaway operating from Spark:York in the midst of the pandemic and they subsequently relocated subletting the space at Supersonic Cafe in Stonebow House on an evening.

Inside the Colliergate restaurant (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Ted said: "Sadly we were given our notice after about a year of operating on an evening at Supersonic, but Frango Eduardo is continuing as the street food and events side of the business.

"We opened up for the three month pop up at Thor's tipi at the Principal hotel in June, and that runs to the end of August, and we have also been busy with events, evening food at weddings as well as private parties and the like."

Ted said that since getting the keys to 28, Colliergate at the beginning of June, they have done a complete refurbishment of the building, which has dining and a bar on the ground floor and a further room which can accomodate more customers or private dining for between 14 and 16 people on the first floor. There is a staff room and office space on the top floor.

Upstairs at Tasca Frango (Image: Haydn Lewis)

"It's a quirky property, typical of York, it's narrow and deep," said Ted.

"We're creating really good quality food at an accessible price. It's going to be nice casual dining."

A Tasca is a causal Portuguese eatery and Frango means chicken.

The bar area (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Tasca Frango offers Portuguese-inspired chicken and seafood dishes, paired with wines as well as a cocktail menu with five signature cocktails.

Ted said: "It was Steve who came up with our marinade. He has spent a lot of time in Portugal over the years, and when Emma and I were looking for a house we moved in with him and we spent a lot of time barbecuing chicken and getting the marinade recipe just right."

Wai Aye senior chef in the kitchen (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Ted said he hopes to introduce some exciting specials and customers will be able to choose from a delicious selection of Port wines.

Coffee is being supplied by York-based Harmony Coffee Roaster with Wards of York helping with catering and M&K Butchers of Bishopthorpe Road supplying meat.

Field and Fawcett at Grimston Bar are providing the higher end wine with London-based SustainableWineSolutions from Borough Wines providing house options.

There will be a team of 14 staff with the restaurant opening for lunch from noon and evening service from 7pm-late.

Outside the restaurant (Image: Haydn Lewis)