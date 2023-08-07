HECK! has been organising litter pics around its Yorkshire Dales-based HQ for some time and is now extending this with a beach clean at Saltburn this Friday.

HECK! Marketing manager Ruby Parkyn said: “As a team we are really fond of Saltburn beach. We even filmed some of our advertising campaign there a few years ago. The last time we were there we all decided to extend our litter picking work to the coastlines of Yorkshire, so we’re kicking off in Saltburn.”

HECK!’s litter picking activity is part of a wider environmental strategy within the business, that looks at community environmental initiatives as well as individual ones.

Ruby continued: “It’s all about small changes making big differences, whether it be looking after the countryside and taking litter home, or making smart swaps with food, which can make an impact on your individual carbon footprint.”

The team will also Servia a free lunch for anyone who takes part – volunteers can enjoy battered HECK! sausage & chips or take home a pack of the company’s meat-free sausages.

People are asked to meet at The Seaview Restaurant by 10am for the beach clean, which runs until 12.30pm.