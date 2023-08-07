AN unforgettable river cruise with fish and chips is promised next week in a Lord Mayor’s Charity Appeal Fundraiser.
City Cruises is hosting a 3-hour tour aboard the River Prince, featuring local musicians and the mystifying magic of magician Adrian Salamon.
There will be a glass of fizz on arrival and a pay bar for those seeking more refrehment.
A raffle will have prizes ranging from a family ticket to York’s Chocolate Story to a signed Manchester United strip.
The Lord Mayor's Charity Appeal Fundraiser is dedicated to raising funds for Snappy, which helps disabled young people and children, and York Women's Counselling.
The £30 cruise down the Ouse leaves Kings Staith Landing at 6pm next Monday and returns around 9pm.
READ MORE:
The trip promises a picturesque cityscape as you sail through the glistening waters.
This event is aimed at individuals aged 18 and above. However, if you wish to bring a child onboard, please email chloe.shefford@cityexperiences.com before booking.
To book your tickets or learn more about the Lord Mayor's Charity Appeal Fundraiser, visit https://shorturl.at/abfwW or contact chloe.shefford@cityexperiences.com.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here