City Cruises is hosting a 3-hour tour aboard the River Prince, featuring local musicians and the mystifying magic of magician Adrian Salamon.

There will be a glass of fizz on arrival and a pay bar for those seeking more refrehment.

A raffle will have prizes ranging from a family ticket to York’s Chocolate Story to a signed Manchester United strip.

The Lord Mayor's Charity Appeal Fundraiser is dedicated to raising funds for Snappy, which helps disabled young people and children, and York Women's Counselling.

The £30 cruise down the Ouse leaves Kings Staith Landing at 6pm next Monday and returns around 9pm.

The trip promises a picturesque cityscape as you sail through the glistening waters.

This event is aimed at individuals aged 18 and above. However, if you wish to bring a child onboard, please email chloe.shefford@cityexperiences.com before booking.

To book your tickets or learn more about the Lord Mayor's Charity Appeal Fundraiser, visit https://shorturl.at/abfwW or contact chloe.shefford@cityexperiences.com.