Wilko Chief Executive Officer Mark Jackson last week revealed the company expected to enter insolvency after failing to secure a takeover to help the business with “mounting cash pressures”.

Wilko filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators at the High Court last Thursday (August 3).

Wilko currently has 408 stores across the UK and last week's insolvency news puts around 12,000 jobs at risk.

Wilko has reportedly already announced 14 store closures across the UK. (Image: PA)

Last year, the retailer agreed a deal to borrow £40 million from restructuring specialist Hilco after posting significant losses.

While earlier this year, Wilko hired advisers from PwC in a bid to find a buyer and secure fresh funding.

But last week Mr Jacskon said the company had “no choice” but to file for potential insolvency.

However, added it would continue to search for a possible rescue takeover.

Mr Jackson said: "While we can confirm we’ve had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, at present we don’t today (Thursday, August 3) have an offer that provides the necessary liquidity in the time we have available, given the mounting cash pressures we’re faced with.

“We’ll continue to progress discussions with interested parties with the aim of completing a transaction which preserves the business and will encourage those interested parties we’re in discussions with to move as fast as possible.

Which Wilko stores are at risk of closing?





The Wilko stores at risk of closing in the UK are:

Aberdare (1 store)

Abergavenny (1)

Accrington (1)

Acocks Green (1)

Acton (1)

Aldershot (1)

Alfreton (1)

Alnwick (1)

Altrincham (1)

Ammanford (1)

Andover (1)

Arnold (1)

Ashford (1)

Ashington (1)

Ashton-Under-Lyne (1)

Aylesbury (1)

Ayr (1)

Banbury (1)

Barking (1)

Barnsley (3)

Barnstaple (1)

Barrow In Furness (1)

Barry (1)

Basildon (1)

Basingstoke (1)

Bedford (2)

Bedminster (1)

Belper (1)

Beverley (1)

Bexleyheath (1)

Bicester (1)

Biggleswade (1)

Birkenhead (1)

Birmingham (3)

Bishop Auckland (1)

Bishops Stortford (1)

Blackburn (1)

Blackpool (1)

Blackwood (1)

Bletchley (1)

Blyth (1)

Bognor Regis (1)

Bolton (2)

Bordon (1)

Boston (1)

Bournemouth (2)

Bradford (1)

Brentwood (1)

Bridgend (2)

Bridgwater (1)

Brigg (1)

Brighouse (1)

Bristol (3)

Bromley (1)

Brownhills (1)

Burgess Hill (1)

Burnley (1)

Burton Upon Trent (1)

Bury (1)

Bury St Edmunds (1)

Camberley (1)

Cambridge (1)

Canterbury (1)

Cardiff (3)

Carlisle (1)

Carmarthen (1)

Castle Douglas (1)

Chatham (1)

Chelmsford (1)

Cheltenham (1)

Chepstow (1)

Chester (1)

Chester Le Street (1)

Chesterfield (1)

Chippenham (1)

Clacton On Sea (1)

Cleethorpes (1)

Cleveleys (1)

Clowne (1)

Clydebank (1)

Coalville (1)

Cockermouth (1)

Colchester (1)

Corby (1)

Coventry (2)

Cowley (1)

Cramlington (1)

Crawley (1)

Crewe (1)

Cwmbran (1)

Dagenham (1)

Darlington (1)

Dartford (1)

Denton (1)

Derby (3)

Dereham (1)

Devizes (1)

Dewsbury (1)

Didcot (1)

Doncaster (2)

Driffield (1)

Droitwich (1)

Dudley (1)

Dunstable (1)

Durham (1)

East Ham (1)

Eastbourne (2)

Eccles (1)

Edinburgh (1)

Ellesmere Port (1)

Ely (1)

Epsom (1)

Exeter (1)

Falkirk (1)

Falmouth (1)

Fareham (1)

Farnborough (1)

Ferndown (1)

Folkestone (1)

Gainsborough (1)

Gateshead (2)

Gillingham (1)

Gloucester (1)

Gravesend (1)

Grays (2)

Great Malvern (1)

Great Yarmouth (2)

Greenock (1)

Greenwich (1)

Grimsby (2)

Halesowen (1)

Halifax (1)

Hamilton (1)

Hanley (1)

Harlow (1)

Harrow (1)

Hartlepool (1)

Havant (1)

Haverfordwest (1)

Hayes (1)

Hemel Hempstead (1)

Hereford (1)

High Wycombe (1)

Hinckley (1)

Hitchin (1)

Holyhead (1)

Horsham (1)

Hounslow (1)

Hucknall (1)

Huddersfield (1)

Hull (2)

Huntingdon (1)

Huyton (1)

Ilford (1)

Ilkeston (1)

Ipswich (1)

Irvine (1)

Jarrow (1)

Kenilworth (1)

Kent (2)

Kettering (1)

Kidderminster (1)

Kings Lynn (1)

Kingston Upon Thames (1)

Kingston Upon Hull (1)

Kingswood (1)

Knowle (1)

Lancaster (1)

Leamington Spa (1)

Leeds (7)

Leek (1)

Leicester (5)

Leigh (1)

Leighton Buzzard (1)

Letchworth (1)

Lewisham (1)

Lichfield (1)

Lincoln (1)

Liverpool (3)

Livingston (1)

Llandudno (1)

Llanelli (1)

London (9)

Long Eaton (1)

Loughborough (1)

Louth (1)

Lowestoft (1)

Luton (1)

Maidenhead (1)

Maidstone (1)

Manchester (4)

Mansfield (1)

Market Drayton (1)

Market Harborough (1)

Matlock (1)

Melton Mowbray (1)

Merthyr Tydfil (1)

Middlesbrough (1)

Middlesex (1)

Mildenhall (1)

Milton Keynes (1)

Morriston (1)

Motherwell (1)

Neath (1)

Nelson (1)

Newark (1)

Newbury (1)

Newcastle (1)

Newcastle Under Lyme (1)

Newcastle Upon Tyne (3)

Newport (1)

Newton Abbot (1)

Newton Aycliffe (1)

Newton-Le-Willows (1)

North Shields (1)

Northallerton (1)

Northampton (3)

Northfield (1)

Norwich (1)

Nottingham (9)

Nuneaton (1)

Oakham (1)

Orpington (1)

Oswestry (1)

Pembroke Dock (1)

Penge (1)

Perry Barr (1)

Peterborough (2)

Peterlee (1)

Plymouth (1)

Pontefract (1)

Pontypool (1)

Poole (1)

Port Talbot (1)

Porthmadog (1)

Portsmouth (1)

Preston (2)

Pwllheli (1)

Rainham (1)

Ramsgate (1)

Reading (1)

Redcar (1)

Redditch (1)

Redhill (1)

Redruth (1)

Retford (1)

Rhyl (1)

Ripley (1)

Romford (1)

Rotherham (1)

Rowley Regis (1)

Royal Kingston Upon Thames (1)

Rugby (1)

Rugeley (1)

Runcorn (1)

Rushden (1)

Sale (1)

Salford (1)

Scarborough (1)

Scunthorpe (1)

Seaham (1)

Selby (1)

Sheffield (6)

Shipley (1)

Shirley (1)

Shrewsbury (1)

Sittingbourne (1)

Skegness (1)

Skelmersdale (1)

Slough (1)

Solihull (1)

South Shields (1)

Southampton (1)

Southend On Sea (1)

Southport (1)

Spalding (1)

St Albans (1)

St Austell (1)

St Helens (1)

Stafford (1)

Stamford (1)

Stevenage (1)

Stockport (1)

Stockton On Tees (1)

Stoke-On-Trent (1)

Stourbridge (1)

Stratford (1)

Strood (1)

Stroud (1)

Sunderland (1)

Sutton (1)

Sutton-In-Ashfield (1)

Swanley (1)

Swansea (1)

Swindon (2)

Tamworth (2)

Taunton (1)

Telford (2)

Thetford (1)

Tipton (1)

Torquay (1)

Trowbridge (1)

Truro (1)

Uttoxeter (1)

Uxbridge (1)

Wakefield (2)

Wallasey (1)

Walsall (2)

Walthamstow (1)

Walton On Thames (1)

Warrington (1)

Washington (1)

Waterlooville (1)

Watford (1)

Wellingborough (1)

Wembley (1)

West Drayton (1)

West Ealing (1)

Weston-Super-Mare (1)

Weymouth (1)

Whitehaven (1)

Widnes (1)

Wigan (1)

Wimbledon (1)

Winsford (1)

Woking (1)

Wolverhampton (1)

Wood Green (1)

Woolwich (1)

Worcester (1)

Workington (1)

Worksop (2)

Worthing (1)

Wrexham (1)

Wythenshawe (1)

Yeovil (1)

York (1)

A Wilko spokesperson assured customers, despite last week's announcement, there were no immediate plans to close any stores.

A Wilko spokesperson said: "There are no immediate store closures planned as a result of the announcement, and the business continues to trade as usual during this period.”

Mr Jackson added: “We continue to believe that our robust turnaround plan, with significant re-stabilisation cost savings in progress, will deliver a profitable Wilko and maximise the significant opportunities that we know exist.”