Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell welcomed José Pascual Marco and his wife Géraldine Dufort to Bishopthorpe Palace today (August 7).

Mr Marco and his wife joined staff for a Eucharist Service led by the Archbishop in the Chapel of Saint Paulinus of York and Saint Hilda of Whitby.

Speaking of the visit, the Archbishop said: “It has been a pleasure to welcome the Spanish Ambassador to Bishopthorpe today. Yorkshire Day was marked a week ago, but I reckon we can celebrate our glorious county every day.

"There is so much that is great about our region – from the coast to the moors, the dales to our cities, we’ve got it all.”

Mr Marco is the Ambassador of Spain to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland - and was appointed to his role in August 2021.