North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about three burglaries that occurred in Copmanthorpe.

A police spokesperson said: "The burglaries are believed to have occurred between 12.30am and 3am on Sunday (August 6) at a number of addresses in Copmanthorpe.

"The incidents are believed to be linked.

"A red Seat Ateca with a registration plate ending in ‘AVM’ has been stolen from one of the addresses and we are asking for members of the public to please keep an eye out for it.

"We are also appealing for information from any witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously and anyone who may possess any CCTV footage relating to these incidents.

"The suspects are believed to be three men wearing dark clothing with their hoods up and trainers. One of the males is believed to be carrying a small man bag."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email alice.gould@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC1408 Alice Gould.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230146604.