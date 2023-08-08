Today Shayne Garnett is serving four years in jail for his latest heroin and cocaine trafficking offences.

Police caught him in a car with drugs when he was on parole from a sentence of six years and eight months for running a heroin and cocaine shop in York.

The underworld business was so popular addicts queued outside to buy their drugs.

Garnett, 54, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and cocaine, both with intent to supply it to others, on the second day of his trial in relation to the car incident.

Because the latest convictions were his third for trafficking hard drugs, the law says he must be jailed for seven years unless it would not be in the interests of justice.

But defence barrister Charlotte Noddings convinced Recorder Anthony Hawks that Garnett’s health problems would make life more difficult behind bars.

She also gave other reasons for reducing the sentence.

The judge told York Crown Court: “I have reluctantly come to the conclusion it is, on balance, not just to impose the minimum sentence.”

He then passed a four-year prison sentence.

The judge said Garnett had an "appalling record for a whole variety of offences including seven offences for drug offences."

Garnett was jailed in 2016 for dealing in heroin and cocaine at the flat in Lowther Street, The Groves he shared with his partner Chantelle Kimberley Francesca Laing, 31, and her brother.

On that occasion, the court heard how the trio continued to deal in drugs despite being repeatedly raided by police.

Detectives counted up to 75 drug users a day visiting the flat and estimated the trio had raked in £1.8 million over three and a half years.

Garnett, who moved to Norwood Street, Scarborough following his release partway through the sentence of six years and eight months, was arrested in a car on the A64 in July 2020.

Heroin and crack cocaine was found in the car. Garnett initially denied responsibility but later changed his plea.

The sentencing hearing was repeatedly adjourned at Garnett’s request including on one occasion when he admitted himself to hospital the day before.

Ms Noddings said his medical difficulties including a pulmonary embolism, heart problems, a thrombosis, leg ulcers and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

These would make it harder for him in prison and mean that his “later years” would be spent away from his family.

Three days before he was finally sentenced, he had gone to his doctor and after talking to him, the doctor had diagnosed him as having a “lower respiratory tract infection”.

His partner, Chantelle Laing, had significant health difficulties and relied on Garnett for help, said the defence barrister. The prison sentence would have an impact on her as well as Garnett.