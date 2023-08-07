Neville Byron had enough cocaine to fetch up to £2,060 in deals on April 3, 2021, Oliver Connor, prosecuting, told York Crown Court.

Three months later, police were back at the 58-year-old’s home and this time they found enough cocaine to fetch more than £5,080 in deals.

In total all the drugs found at his home were worth between £5,265 and £7,140. Police also found a total of £2,600 in the two raids.

“Dealing in Class A drugs causes misery, death, degradation and economic woe to us all,” Judge Simon Hickey told Byron.

He jailed him for six years.

Byron, of Church Hill, Selby, pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing cocaine with intent to supply it to others and two charges of possessing criminal cash.

Mr Connor said Byron threw a packet containing drugs and cash out of a rear window as police walked in the front door on April 3. But the police had officers watching at the back of the house, his actions were seen and the packet was found.

In total, officers found 14.92g of cocaine divided into 51 deals in separate bags. They also seized £2,005 in cash and two mobile phones and after questioning him, bailed him.

On July 29, during the second raid, officers found 92 deals of cocaine, totalling 26.5g, and in total there was 36.84g of cocaine in the house on that occasion. There was also £595 in cash and three mobile phones.

Byron had told officers in April he was unemployed. He did not answer questions when he was questioned following the second raid.

Charlotte Noddings, for Byron, said he had continued dealing after the April arrest because he was addicted to cocaine and needed to fund his habit.

“Addiction is something extremely hard to turn one’s back on,” she said. “He had fallen in with the wrong group of people over the lockdown period.”

Byron had medical problems including cirrhosis of the liver, breathing difficulties, anxiety, depression and claustrophobia. He should have attended hospital on the day of the sentencing hearing.

“Once he has served his time for these matters he wants to have a fresh start,” she said. “He intends to move away from the area and live a law abiding lifestyle.”

Since his arrest, Byron had taken steps to tackle his addiction and now claimed to be “clean” of the drug.

The defence barrister criticised the 18 months it had taken police and prosecution to put Byron before the court.