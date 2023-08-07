THIEVES have struck at a busy city centre car park in York.
North Yorkshire Police say this grey Nissan Navara pick-up truck was stolen from Marygate car park in York at about 3.40am on Sunday (August 6) and it is believed it may have left York via Tadcaster Road and the A64.
It has a registration number ending in JNZ. The vehicle has black alloy wheels and it contains power tools in the rear.
If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, please email phil.hallam@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Phil Hallam.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230146636.
