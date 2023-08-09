These are the words of Ellyn Rungay, the girlfriend of York's Cam Shaw, who has given birth to a little boy, Jesse.

As The Press reported just before Christmas, Ellyn revealed she was pregnant with Cam's baby, after the 25-year-old former boxer died while snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

"It was an amazing delivery, everything went really well. I can't believe he's here really. It's been a whirlwind of emotions, but we are just so grateful that he's here and he's healthy. He has brought a lot of joy, "said Ellyn, 28.

Weighing 7lb 14oz, Jesse was born three days early on July 4.

Ellyn Rungay and Cam Shaw's son, Jesse (Image: Supplied)

"We have had so many messages from people, it's been overwhelming, but in the most amazing way.

"He's the most amazing little miracle," said Ellyn.

Ellyn lives with her parents Chris and Keri in Essex, and Cam's family, dad, Rod, and mum, Nova from York were there for the birth, they have been down to see her and Jesse and she is now planning a return trip to York with Jesse in the weeks ahead.

She said: " I am so lucky. I have got my parents and Cam's parents, everyone has been so supportive and I can't wait to come up to York to show him off to the rest of Cam's family and friends.

"Cam would just be so happy that my family and his family are all together, we're like one big family. His friends have been amazing, it's been amazing how everyone has just come together.

"I'm sure Cam is shining down on us all - he probably would think he can't believe what's happened.

"Jesse means gift from God and that's what he is. When we used to speak about the future, Jesse was a name Cam and I both loved, so in a way we have both chosen it and I know that he would have approved."

Ellyn and Cam in Sydney (Image: Supplied)

Cam's funeral took place at St Aelred's RC Church in Tang Hall in York on November 25 last year. An inquest was opened by a coroner in Northallerton on November 22 and confirmed what the family had already been told, that Cam drowned.

Cam, from Huntington, was on holiday in Cairns on an organised expedition at the time of his death on October 24.

His dad, Rod has said that an investigation into Cam's death is still underway. He said he would like to say a particular thank you to Cam's friends, Dan Tingley and Joe MacDonnald who were with Cam and are still travelling in Australia.

Cam Shaw, centre, with friends Dan Tingley, left and Joe MacDonnald (Image: Supplied)

Cam - a former All Saints RC School pupil - won the Amateur Boxing Association's Elite 60kg title in 2018, and the gold medal at the prestigious Hivdovre Box Cup in Denmark the year before.

Cam in his boxing days