Four homes are planned on the site of a car repair garage in a York village.
Mr D Todd of Leeds-based NSDH (Copmanthorpe) Ltd seeks to build the homes after demolishing Copmanthorpe Motors in the village’s Main Street.
The 0.9ha site has contained Copmanthorpe Motors and Copmanthorpe MOTs for over 30 years in two buildings.
Planning documents submitted to City of York Council says until recently the premises also functioned as a car sales and showroom which operated under separate ownership. The buildings are not suited to conversion, it continued.
“Demolition and redeveloping the site into residential would not only provide the opportunity to remove, what now, an alien business in the middle of housing, but create an interesting and imaginative scheme determined by the form of the sites boundaries and one that would sit comfortably in this location of Copmanthorpe.”
The scheme would use brownfield land, suitable for re-development, with the three 3-bed and one 2-bed homes homes reflecting local designs.
The application concluded: “The proposed scheme provides 4No residential units within an existing settlement that has the facilities required and is therefore consistent with the NPPF and local planning policy. The scheme will be of good quality design and therefore support and benefit the community.”
